PSD's Ciolacu: Republic of Moldova needs pro-European social democratic party

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Sunday, in Chisinau, that the Republic of Moldova needs a pro-European social democratic party, stressing that the works of the 10th Extraordinary Congress of the Democratic Party will take place under the aegis of social democracy unity for the consolidation of a professional political force, in which political doctrines matter "less".

"The Republic of Moldova needs social democrats. This is a time when right-wing or left-wing doctrines matter less, the Republic of Moldova needs a pro-European social democratic party and, as far as I know, Mr. Prime Minister is also here - since 2009, you were the first to initiate the European path of the Republic of Moldova. I think Romanians need to know this and we must live up to their expectations, and I am firmly convinced that after this congress, which I believe will be under the aegis of social democracy unity, we will all consolidate a professional political force in the Republic of Moldova, which in the coming period will have a lot to say, both in the Republic of Moldova and in Romania, but also in Europe," stated Ciolacu, in the opening of the works of the 10th Extraordinary Congress of the Democratic Party of Moldova, in Chisinau.He expressed his conviction that the Democratic Party will have a new beginning, even in the context of the difficult situation in the region."It is obvious that as of today, the Democratic Party will have a new beginning, it is a restart from my point of view, which everyone was waiting for. The situation is not a pleasant one, not only in the Republic of Moldova, but also in Romania and in all of Europe, the fact that the Republic of Moldova has only just started its path to the European Union and is not a NATO member creates a vulnerability at this moment, in the context of Russia's aggression against a sovereign state. That is why I am extremely glad that you invited us and we will be able to address the Congress," pointed out Ciolacu.