PSD's Ciolacu: Romania must be ready to ensure transport of goods from Ukraine to EU

Romania must be prepared to ensure the transport of goods from Ukraine to the European Union and the non-EU area, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Friday in Galati, on the occasion of the signing of the agreement for the modernization works of the road infrastructure in the area of the Galati Multimodal Port Platform.

"We are trying to find both legislative and executive solutions so that Romania will be prepared for any challenge from now on, plus we have to help Ukraine during this difficult time. Romania must have the capacity to absorb goods from Ukraine to take them to the European Union. It is commendable what is happening here, it is commendable for the local authorities the attitude and involvement of the last months and the fact that they see the development opportunities for these two important counties of Romania, Galati and Braila," said Ciolacu.

The Multimodal Platform is a complex project for the modernization of the port infrastructure in Galati, an investment estimated at about 140 million euros and which main beneficiary is the Galati Maritime Danube Ports Administration (APDM), Agerpres.ro informs.

The port of Galati is the only Romanian port along the Rhine-Danube corridor that benefits from double gauge railway infrastructure (1.435 m and 1.520 m), with the possibility of unloading goods from both European and former Soviet trains.

The agreement signed on Friday, in Galati, represents the second stage of the four of the construction project of the Multimodal Platform and consists in the accomplishment of several landscaping works, among which a road and railway connection (with normal and wide gauge) of 2,182 km, meant for the streaming of the railway traffic in the port area of Galati, respectively the Bazinul Nou Port.

As funding sources, the project budget is completed from European non-reimbursable funds (83pct), co-financed by the Romanian Government (15pct), through the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020 and the rest co-financed by APDM Galati.

The first stage of the construction project of the Multimodal Platform, which refers to the construction of a vertical quay in the Port of Galati, is still in the tender period.