PSD's Ciolacu says Congress to take place on 21 March. If coronavirus crisis escalates, a video-congress is to be held

The Social Democratic Party's (PSD) Congress meeting will take place on 21 March, and, in case the coronavirus crisis escalates, a vide-congress will also be held, PSD Interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday.

He mentioned 21 March as the data agreed by the majority of the party colleagues, and the PSD's National Executive Committee is to cast a vote in this regard.

"On 21 March [the PSD Congress meeting is scheduled]. I have established the date with my colleagues and, next week, we are to hold an Executive Committee meeting in order to make the final decisions, according to our statute. But the majority of my colleagues opted for 21 March. We hope the coronavirus crisis doesn't escalate. Either way, we are also prepared for such situation. In case the crisis escalated we are to held a video-conference. A more modern technique. (...) The party is re-organising, even mentally, and we are open to try new things (...)," the PSD Chairman told in an interview to DC News.

He added that he would have liked for a competition to exist in the Congress, the absence of a contestant for the PSD leadership being one of the reasons the Congress has been postponed, but the main reason being the coronavirus outbreak.MEDIAFAX