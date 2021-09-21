PSD Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the "unconstitutional partnership" Iohannis-PNL "buried" Romania in the 4th wave of the pandemic,l agerpres reports.

"The unconstitutional 'partnership' Iohannis-PNL buried Romania in wave 4! They lost time all summer. One at the golf and bow tie ceremonies, and another jumping in the PNL internal campaign. What ICU beds, what testing, what vaccination?! Iohannis and Citu relaxed and today Romania is again totally unprepared for the wave 4 of the pandemic. Today's black record of 120 deaths from COVID, 990 patients at ICU and almost 6,800 cases is just the beginning," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the situation would deteriorate in the coming days."The president and the prime minister care strictly about the fate of their political gang, and the rest of the Romanians can die in silence. Iohannis does not lead Romania, but only the great liberal octopus that has taken over the entire state administration! (...)", Ciolacu mentioned.