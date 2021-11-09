PSD's Ciolacu: Today we are creating a team that will standardize governing programmes

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday that during the meeting that will take place between the Social Democrats and the Liberals, the team that will standardize the governing programmes of the two parties will be established.

"Today, I think, we will set up a team that will start to standardize the two governing programmes, of PNL (National Liberal Party) and PSD, but there will be a meeting with UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) and the minorities, because this alliance is formed, if it succeeds, from PSD, PNL, UDMR and minorities," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters.

He added that in the negotiations for the creation of a government, the parliamentary weights must be respected and mentioned that it is not possible for PSD to cede to PNL both the position of prime minister and that of finance minister.

Ciolacu stated that the parties will also discuss about the modification of the Constitution.

"This change does not belong to the governing coalition, several factors and all political forces must be involved here," he said.

The meeting between the representatives of PSD, PNL, UDMR and the national minorities is to take place on Tuesday, starting with 1.00 pm, at Parliament, Agerpres informs.