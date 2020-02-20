PSD's Ciolacu: We won't participate in the investiture vote of Orban Gov't

Interim Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that the Social-Democrat MPs won't participate, on 24 February, in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament for the investiture of the new Orban Government II."The PSD decision is that we will be present on Monday with all the parliamentary groups, but we won't participate in the investiture vote of the Orban Government. The reasoning is clear: we await the response of the Constitutional Court, see whether it's constitutional for a dismissed PM, who remained interim, to be designated again," Ciolacu said at the end of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting.
He added that the Constitution must be observed, this is why the PSD will await the CCR decision.
"We expect some explanations. Perhaps on this occasion, if the Prime Minister-designate, dismissed or interim comes, maybe he can provide us with some explanations in terms of the emergency ordinance regarding these anti-democratic amendments and which are aberrant, at times [the emergency ordinance regarding early elections]," Marcel Ciolacu said.