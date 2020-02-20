PSD's Ciolacu: We won't participate in the investiture vote of Orban Gov't

Interim Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that the Social-Democrat MPs won't participate, on 24 February, in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament for the investiture of the new Orban Government II.

He added that the Constitution must be observed, this is why the PSD will await the CCR decision."We expect some explanations. Perhaps on this occasion, if the Prime Minister-designate, dismissed or interim comes, maybe he can provide us with some explanations in terms of the emergency ordinance regarding these anti-democratic amendments and which are aberrant, at times [the emergency ordinance regarding early elections]," Marcel Ciolacu said.