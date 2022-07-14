 
     
PSD's Ciolacu:Bastille Day,celebration of French people and those that cherish freedom, equality and fraternity

captura Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

Bastille Day is a celebration of the French people, but also of those who cherish freedom, equality and fraternity, said Marcel Ciolacu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"Vive la France! Bonne fete nationale! Bastille Day is a celebration of the French people, but also of all those that cherish freedom, equality and fraternity. The spirit of the French people is built on these fundamental values, which were adopted by the other democratic nations as well," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

He highlights that the relationship between Romania and France has a historical, cultural connection of deep friendship, consolidated through the Franco-Romanian Strategic Partnership that will be carried on.

