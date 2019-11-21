PSD's Dancila: Arrival of new US ambassador in Bucharest will mark beginning of new Strategic Partnership stage

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila hails the US Senate's vote to confirm Adrian Zuckerman as US ambassador to Romania, noting that the diplomat's coming to Romania will mark the beginning of a new stage of the Strategic Partnership.

"I am pleased that the US is sending to our country an ambassador who is strongly attached to Romania and the Romanians, thus showing openness to further strengthening bilateral relations. I am confident that the arrival of the new US ambassador in Bucharest will mark the beginning of a new and better stage of our Strategic Partnership with our American allies," Dancila wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

She wishes Zuckerman lots of success in his diplomatic mission to Romania.

Adrian Zuckerman received on Wednesday the US Senate's confirmation as ambassador to Romania by a 65 - 30 vote, the website of the Congress upper chamber informs.

A lawyer by profession, he emigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and is fluent in Romanian.