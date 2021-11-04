PSD's Dincu about meeting with PNL: I think we'll discuss programme, compatibility, general matters

Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council Chairman Vasile Dincu said on Thursday that general matters related to the programme and compatibility would be discussed at the meeting the Social Democrats were about to have with the Liberals.

Asked how the negotiations would go between PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Thursday, Dincu said: "I think today we'll discuss matters related to the programme, compatibility, general matters regarding our programmes. I don't think we'll be discussing other things today."

He mentioned that the PSD and PNL could govern together "if the Liberals make an effort as well."Dincu also said that PSD must hold the prime minister office.PSD and PNL leaders are scheduled to meet at the Palace of Parliament on Thursday, round 4 pm.The PSD delegation is made up of Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu, Gabriela Firea, Paul Stanescu and Alfred Simonis.