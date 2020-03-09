PSD's Firea, willing to give up leadership position within PSD for team and party's peace

The Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, affirms that she is willing to give up a leadership position within the PSD "for the team and the party's peace of mind".

"I was a little distressed by all the talk in the press, that we were fighting over benefits. Which benefits? We are in the opposition, we are having a hard time now. That we are fighting over I do not know what jobs and positions ... And I announced in an informal executive committee, so it was not formalized, that if this is the case, there is an inflation of candidates over a few positions, like old days at med or law school, I give up the position that, let's say, I am entitled to, for the team's peace of mind, for the party's peace of mind and to prove by deeds, not just by words, to the Romanians, that we are as we have been on other occasions, even if sometimes we have strayed, namely next to the people and to their problems. And that we should not fight each other over positions," Gabriela Firea told on Sunday private TV broadcaster Digi24.She specified she had been called by the party's leader, Marcel Ciolacu, who gave her some time to think until next week, because he wants her along with him at the party's leadership."After announcing that I no longer run for the executive position, I had a discussion with Mr. Marcel Ciolacu, who told me he could not conceive of a team led by him without me at his side. And he gave me some time to think until next week, when we left it that we will see each other again to give him my answer. It was flattering," said Firea. AGERPRES