PSD's Marcel Ciolacu: With or without motion, Citu Gov't is fallen anyway

The Citu Government is fallen anyway, whether with an anti-government motion or not, but if the no-confidence motion makes it to the agenda of the joint plenary, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will vote to oust the Citu Government, Social Democrat Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday.

"The government is led by the National Liberal Party, and Parliament is led by USR and PNL. There is a conflict inside this coalition. The Constitution must be respected. I don't understand why the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, through Mr. Orban, and the leadership of the Senate, through Mrs. Dragu, did not call a joint plenary until now for the motion to be read. There was no need for a decision of the Joint Standing Bureaus, the Constitution had to be followed. The PSD did not vote with PNL and UDMR. It was their proposition that the reading should not take place either, which was a total nonsense. I don't understand why Speaker Orban notified the Government only after five days. Aren't they in power and don't they have the majority? At this moment they control all the functions in the state. What has the PSD got to do with this? The PSD respects the Constitution and the laws of the country. It is normal that we wait for the response of the Constitutional Court. (...) We are waiting for the Court's decision, I don't think it will come after the Liberal Convention, I think it will be much faster. We can put the motion to the vote and I said this very clearly - PSD will vote for any motion," Ciolacu said in a phone-in with private TV broadcaster Antena 3.

"Two things are clear: the Citu Government is fallen anyway, with or without motions. Next, if the motion makes it to the agenda of the joint plenary, PSD will vote for the fall of the Citu Government, this goes without discussion. But this political crisis is a hypocritical crisis, of blackmail by USR and of internal struggle in the Liberal camp. (...) Such hypocrisy and deviousness have never been seen before in Romanian politics," Marcel Ciolacu said, Agerpres informs.