PSD's Mihai Tudose: It is clear that the projects were for certain economic entities

The projects from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) were made for several economic entities, said on Thursday the MEP Mihai Tudose, vice-president of PSD, who accused several aspects of PNRR, including the fact that the Government sent 6 variants on Transport, as well as an implementation deadline "in 2006."

"We, the PSD, have started to read very carefully the plan submitted and assumed by the Government, starting from two observations: yesterday, when Minister Ghinea (...) admitted that he does not know certain things and did not read them all, which seems fabulous, today, the Prime Minister said that he doesn't know either, that he hasn't read everything. Moreover, we found out that there are only six variants on Transport and we will negotiate further," Tudose told a news conference.