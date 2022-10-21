PSD's Nica: Romania's denigration must be severely sanctioned

PSD (Social Democratic Party) MEP Dan Nica on Friday sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in which he criticizes her decision not to sanction the "insult" to Romania by a MEP during the debate regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen Zone.

"Dan Nica, the leader of the PSD delegation in the European Parliament, sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in which he criticizes her decision not to sanction the insult to Romania by an extreme right-wing Deputy during the Schengen debate. The incident took place during the plenary debate on October 5, 2022 regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Zone, and on this occasion MEP Guido Reil (ID) made a series of serious and disrespectful remarks towards Romania," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by PSD.

Dan Nica underscored that all MEPs should comply with the Code of Conduct, and otherwise measures should be taken, including sanctions according to Article 176 of the Rules of Procedure of the European Parliament.

"However, despite the provisions of the Rules of Procedure and the S&D Group's request to take action, President Metsola's decision was only to draw the MEP's attention to his inappropriate behavior, without further sanctions being applied. The disrespectful comments and defamatory statements against any country, especially against a member state of the European Union, have no place in the European Parliament or any other democratic institution," Nica said. AGERPRES