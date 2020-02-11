PSD's Simonis: We will file a notification with the Ombudsman to challenge emergency ordinance on early polls

PSD (Social Democratic Party) is going to notify the Ombudsman to challenge with the Constitutional Court the emergency ordinance regarding the early polls, the leader of the PSD Deputies, Alfred Simonis, stated on Tuesday.

"We are going to file a notification with the Ombudsman to challenge the emergency ordinance that modifies the electoral legislation less than six months before the elections. On the other hand, I want to say this very clearly that the public is also making comments about the PNL (National Liberal party) representatives, who lie nonchalantly. I understand that what they claim with this ordinance is that the Romanian citizens who didn't have a right to vote will do have a right to vote after this ordinance. I want to be very clear: if this ordinance comes into force, if it comes out ok from the constitutionality check, basically any citizen from the Timis County who is vacationing in the Vaslui County will be able to vote including for the Vaslui MPs. If you believe that someone from Timisoara, like me, who has never been to the Vaslui County before the election day, can vote for the Vaslui MPs, well, I do not find this normal," said Simonis, when he was asked about the provisions of the emergency ordinance on early polls.He also said PSD is ready for snap polls, but also that it was not normal to have early polls organised four months before the official date.About the PSD MPs being worried in relation to the early polls possibility, Simonis said that "there were voices who supported the snap polls and others who said that, for the stability of the country, it was better not to have snap polls.""I haven't discussed this with all my colleagues in Parliament, but there is no major concern in respect to this," he added.