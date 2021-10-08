PSD's Stanescu: President Klaus Iohannis is obliged to contribute to triggering early elections

PSD Secretary General Paul Stanescu says early elections can be held, noting that President Klaus Iohannis is obliged to contribute to triggering them, otherwise he will become "with proper documents the Romanian gravedigger."

"President Iohannis hypocritically claims that early elections are impossible to organize. That the Constitution does not allow it. But in January 2020 he and his traveling companion, Orban, wanted early elections along with the local ones. The reason? They did not have a parliamentary majority. They gave up because the pandemic had started and they had to pretend to manage the crisis, because in reality they only managed their political and financial interests. Hospitals are now suffocated by liberal irresponsibility, and people are dying. They are, at the moment, again without a parliamentary majority, but, as you can see, early elections are no longer to Iohannis' liking, because the PNL is no longer in the graces of the electorate," Stanescu transmitted on Friday, in a press release.

According to the general secretary of PSD, early elections can be triggered, if there is political will.President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that it is in fact almost impossible to hold early elections. In his opinion, the fact that "a party is still marching" with this type of election seems to him "a form of avoidance rather than something else".