Public administration reform among topics discussed by Deputy PM Paul Stanescu with EC representatives

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration (MDRAP) Paul Stanescu, on Wednesday met with Stefan Olsson, general manager of the General Directorate for Employment, Social Affair and Inclusion of the European Commission, and with Cendrine de Buggenoms, head of department with the same directorate.

The discussions focused mainly on the public administration reform, as well as on the management and implementation of funds carried out through the Administrative Capacity Operational Programme (POCA), managed by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration, reads a release of the MDRAP."Granting support to the local public authorities and increasing European funds absorption are two of our governing priorities. Both at the level of the Ministry that I lead and at Government level, we are aware of the needs of the public administration in Romania and we have them in mind in all of our approaches. More than that, European funds represent an opportunity for us to modernize the administration, an opportunity that we intend to capitalize on as much as possible," stated Paul Stanescu.He specified that the concern for carrying out a real reform of the public administration in Romania was triggered by the need to develop and strengthen the capacity of the central and local public administration, so that it can function at European standards.We are carefully monitoring the contracts that we are implementing right now, with a special attention being paid to the central public authorities. In what concerns the local public administration in Romania, we have launched calls for projects of quality management implementation and we also intend to launch measures related to the strategic planning and the decision-making process at this level. Moreover, we are going to launch a call for projects for implementing simplification measures at local level," stated Stanescu.

AGERPRES .