Public sector salaries increase by 10% from January 1, 2023 (draft)

The salaries of the staff in the public sector will be increased by 10%, from January 1, 2023, compared to the level of December 2022, but without exceeding the grid, and the monthly pay for public dignity positions are maintained at the level at the end of this year, according to a Draft Emergency Ordinance regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures, the extension of some deadlines, as well as for the modification and completion of some normative acts, published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres.

"Art. I. - (1) By way of derogation from the provisions of paragraph (2) of art. 12 of the Framework Law no. 153/2017 on the remuneration of personnel paid from public funds, with subsequent amendments and additions, starting in 2023 as of January 1, the gross amount of the basic salaries is increased by 10% compared to the level granted for the month of December 2022, without exceeds the nominal value for the year 2022 established according to the annexes to the Framework Law No. 153/2017, with the subsequent amendments and additions, respectively by multiplying the ranking coefficients by 2,500 lei," reads the said draft.

Also, in the year 2023, starting from January 1, the amount of bonuses and other elements of the salary system that are part of the monthly gross salary, is maintained at most at the level of the amount granted for the month of December 2022, to the extent that the personnel hold the same position and carry out their activity under the same conditions.

On the other hand, according to the draft, the monthly pay for positions of public dignity and positions assimilated to them, provided for in annex no. IX to the Framework Law no. 153/2017, with subsequent amendments and additions, are maintained at the level in December 2022".