Q1 2019 total average monthly household income reaches 4,542 lei, expenditures 3,834 lei

Q1 2019 total average monthly household income in Romania reached 4,542 lei, while total expenditures averaged 3,834 lei per household, representing 84.4pct of the total income, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Wednesday.

Total average monthly income in the first quarter of 2019 was 4,542 lei per household and 1,752 lei per person, while total expenditures of the population were on average 3,834 lei per household and 1,479 lei per person, or 84.4pct of total income. Romanians' smallest Q1 2019 expenditures went on education (0.5pct of total spending), leisure and culture (2.9pct).According to INS, wages and other related income were the most important source of income (67.8pct of total household income).Average money revenue was 4,186 lei a month per household (1,615 lei per person), while in-kind income stood at 356 lei a month per household (137 lei per person).