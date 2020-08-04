Q4 2019 new passenger car registrations in Romania down 33.6pct

The number of new registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport in Romania decreased by 29.3 per cent, in the second quarter of 2020, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the statistics, in the second quarter of the year, compared with the same quarter of 2019, the new registrations of road vehicles for the transport of passengers dropped in all categories, as follows: by 78.7 per cent the buses and microbuses, 33.6 per cent the motor vehicles and by 19.6 per cent the mopeds and motorcycles.New registrations of new road vehicles for the transport of passengers also decreases in all categories, as follows; 84.5 per cent the buses and microbuses, 39.5 per cent the motor vehicles and 11 per cent the mopeds and motorcycles.Regarding the new registration of road vehicles for the transport of goods, there were decreases in the category of tractors, by 51.8 per cent, trailers and semi-trailers, by 25.2 per cent, and trucks (including special purpose road motor vehicles) by 18.8 per cent.New registrations of new road vehciles for the transport of goods also recorded drops in all categories: 72.7 per cent in tractors, 30.5 per cent in trailers and semi-trailers, and 24.2 per cent in trucks (including special purpose road motor vehicles).Considering the European pollution norms, the road vehicles were divided into 53.6 per cent Euro 4, Euro 5 or Euro 6 and 13.1 per cent non-Euro vehicles, at the end of the second quarter of 2020.In what concerns the motor vehicles, the largest share belonged to the Euro 4 category, 35.3 per cent, 26.0 per cent of the buses and microbuses accounted fell into the Euro 3 category and most mopeds and motorcycles fell into the non-Euro category, 32.9 per cent.The Euro 3 road vehicles dominated the trucks category, 31.2 per cent, the Euro 5 ones dominated the tractors category, 33.4 per cent, while the most special purpose road motor vehicles were ranked as non-Euro.