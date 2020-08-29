Raed Arafat: Anti-flu vaccination, very important

The head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat, said on Friday night that two "difficult" months will follow in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus.

The secretary of state drew attention to the fact that we will have "quite serious" situation when the infections with the novel coronavirus will overlap with the seasonal flu and called on the population to be vaccinated against influenza and not to take into account those who challenge the vaccine.

The official stressed the need for the population to comply with the measures on wearing masks and keeping distance, in order to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2.