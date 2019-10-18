Razvan Cuc: I did not ask Mezei to ground any plane

Interim Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc, said on Friday evening that he did not ask the former general manager of TAROM, Madalina Mezei, to hold planes on the ground, but said that he asked her what MPs were flying and if all is well.

"I did not ask her to keep a plane on the ground, nor was there any way I could have asked her to keep the planes on the ground. To have a plane on the ground, it must have some technical problems. (...) I indeed asked Mrs. Mezei what MPs are flying and if everything is fine and if flights are properly arriving. I also learned from sources, like everybody, from the opposition, that I would stop the planes," explained Razvan Cuc, in a press conference held at the Ministry of Transport.On the other hand, Cuc pointed out that Mezei gets tangled up in lies, when she first spoke of cancellations of flights and then plane grounding.Regarding the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), the interim minister stressed that he has nothing to hide and is waiting to be called.He also said that he received messages from the pilots congratulating him on the decision taken, respectively on Mezei's dismissal from TAROM's management, also pointing out that Madalina Mezei should have protected TAROM, not the family and the friends she has in the company.