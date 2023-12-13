Rd 136,400 travelers on Tuesday through countrywide border points, 6,865 Ukrainians included

Approximately 136,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 46,000 means of transport carried out the control formalities on Tuesday, both in the direction of entry and exit, through countrywide border points, the Border Police General Inspectorate informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

As many as 71,627 people entered Romania, including 6,865 Ukrainian citizens.

The border police found 51 illegal acts (30 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by Romanian citizens , as well as foreigners. The amount of contravention fines applied amounts to approximately 15,800 RON. The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 9,781,500 RON.

As many as 11 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, while 11 Romanian citizens were banned from leaving it for various legal reasons.