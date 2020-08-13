Rd 85,600 persons cross Romanian border in past 24 hrs

Around 85,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 31,000 transport means (of which 13,500 freight box trucks) underwent control formalities through border checkpoints throughout the country in the last 24 hours, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Thursday in a release sent to AGERPRES.

There were about 44,000 persons on the way in, with 15,600 transport means, and 41,600 people with 15,400 transport means on the way out.

About 26,900 people and 13,800 transport means (5,400 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, of which about 12,200 people with 6,700 transport means on the inbound.

As regards the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police have found in the past 24 hours 47 illegal acts (19 misdemeanors and 28 contraventions) performed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Undeclared goods (to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, which exceeded the allowed customs ceiling or suspected to be counterfeited, totalling approximately 248,900 lei (rd 51k euro).

The amount of the fines handed down amounts to more than 15,400 lei (rd 3,180 euro).

As many as 90 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal conditions were not allowed to enter the country, and also 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.