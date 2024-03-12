Reactions to announcement of president Iohannis to run for NATO leadership

The president of the Senate, the leader of the liberals Nicolae Ciuca, on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the head of state Klaus Iohannis to enter the competition for the position of secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, specifying that the National Liberal Party (PNL) "directly" supports this approach.

"I welcome the decision of the President of Romania to run for the position of Secretary General of NATO. PNL directly supports this initiative of the head of state, who could go down in history as the first Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance from Eastern Europe. It is a moment that marks the way in which Romania can be represented, 20 years after joining NATO," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that, in such a sensitive geopolitical and strategic context, it is necessary for such a function to fall to a pro-Western leader, who occupied a high public dignity in Eastern Europe.

* * *

Political analyst Cristian Pirvulescu believes that president Klaus Iohannis' chances are "very good" in the competition for position of Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"President Iohannis is a politician who makes calculations, who does not expose himself unnecessarily, who prepares his moves. It is easiest to compare him to a chess player, but not to an amateur, but to a grandmaster. And this move that he is doing today, immediately after the meeting he had with the president of Montenegro, seems to indicate that there is already a sufficient coalition to support him, a coalition formed by the states of Central and Eastern Europe. Do not forget the statements made by Hungary, clearly against Mark Rutte, the statements of some leaders from the Baltic countries or from Poland, who support the need for leadership from the East at the European level and NATO. All this shows that there is a chance of a confrontation that no one wants between East and West, but at the moment when the East presents a strong official candidacy and a candidacy of a leader who is recognized at the European level, I think that the chances of president Iohannis are very good," Cristian Pirvulescu declared for AGERPRES on Tuesday.