Real estate market in Romania exceeds 1.25 billion EUR in investment volume in 2022 (report)

In 2022, the real estate market in Romania recorded investments of over 1.25 billion EUR, a 36% increase compared to the volume recorded in the previous year, shows the latest report of a real estate investment company, told Agerpres.

According to CBRE - "Market Outlook 2023", three main trends will shape the relevant market in 2023: the unpredictability of prices for most of the year, the limited supply of new products, respectively the number of relevant buyers that will be higher than thought.

According to the data centralized by the consulting company, during the past year Romanian investors were the ones who contributed considerably to the increase in the volume of investments in Romania. Thus, with 16 transactions with an average value of 38.7 million EUR, but also with the largest contribution to the volume of investments in 2022, the local players managed to develop the investments on the market.

In the following places, at a considerable distance, were the South African assets, with a weight of 15%, the Austrian ones (10%), and with shares below 10% were the investors from Belgium, UK, Hungary and Malta, which accumulated a quarter of the total value recorded last year.

The most dynamic sector in terms of attracted investments was that of offices, which also registered a record.

In 2022, the office segment attracted 62% of the total investments, followed by retail (24%) and industrial (7%). At the same time, hotels and assets from other sectors managed to attract, together, 7% of the total amount invested.

CBRE Group, Inc. headquartered in Dallas, is the largest commercial services and real estate investment company in the world, based on 2020 revenues.

The company has over 100,000 employees and serves clients from more than a hundred countries.

In Romania, CBRE brokered the largest investment transaction on the local real estate market in 2022, being the leader in this segment with a market share of 45%.