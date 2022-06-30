 
     
VIDEO Recep Erdogan, interested in talks with Iohannis in Hagi's work (sources)

www.romaniatv.net
Gică Hagi Ianis Hagi

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid, at the end of which the two officials had a brief discussion about football.

According to official sources, President Erdogan asked the Romanian head of state what Gheorghe Hagi is doing.

Klaus Iohannis told him that he is well, he has a football academy and he trains young footballers.

The Turkish president also mentioned Ianis Hagi, son of Gheorghe Hagi. President Iohannis said he is a talented and a good player.

