"Regina Maria" frigate ends searches after shipwreck and continues sailing to integrate with NATO

"Regina Maria" frigate on Friday evening ended the search for the missing members of the crew of the "Volgo Balt 179" ship, which sank on Thursday, and continues its travel in the Black Sea to join, during the night, the Permanent Naval Group of the North Atlantic Alliance SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group).

According to a press release sent by the General Staff of the Naval Forces, the Romanian military ship handed over to the Coast Guard ship MAI 0201 the command of the search operation in the areas indicated by the Maritime Coordination Centre Constanta (MRCC), the coordinating structure of search operations.

The "Volgo Balt 179" cargo ship, located under the flag of the Comoros Islands, sank on Thursday in the Black Sea, with ten crew members rescued out of the total 13 (Ukrainian citizens), who are currently at the Emergency County Clinical Hospital Constanta.