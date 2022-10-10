Regional Center for Emerging Diseases, Zoonoses and Food Safety with EU funding to be inaugurated in Iasi

The Regional Center of Advanced Research for Emerging Diseases, Zoonoses and Food Safety (ROVETEMERG), developed with investments amounting to almost 8 million euros, will be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 12, at Ion Ionescu de la Brad Iasi University of Life Sciences (IULS).

The manager of the project, Gheorghe Savuta, highlighted on Monday the center's special usefulness for Romania's North-East region and beyond, in the diagnosis and research of some of the most dangerous diseases that affect animals, as well as the diseases communicable to humans, especially those produced by viruses.

According to the source, the general objectives of the ROVETEMERG project are to increase the research-development and knowledge transfer capacity and to increase the quality and efficiency of Iasi University's Research, Development and Innovation (CDI) activity, Agerpres informs.

Through this project, Iasi University wishes to develop a Regional Center of Advanced Research capable of carrying out interdisciplinary, applied and experimental research on highly pathogenic microorganisms with the potential for mass spread, emerging and rare infectious diseases, microbial drug resistance, microbiological food safety, with results aimed at improving the health of animals, humans and the environment, in the spirit of the One Health concept.

The total value of the project amounts to 39.7 million RON, of which the non-refundable financing is 35.7 million RON.