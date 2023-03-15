Religion is an optional subject like any other, it can be included among the Baccalaureate exams

Religion is an optional subject like any other and can be included among the Baccalaureate exam tests, the spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Vasile Banescu said on Wednesday.

"The proposal of the BOR and the other religions in Romania for pupils to choose Religion as a subject for the Baccalaureate exam, a subject studied at the request of the parents/pupil and part of the common core of the school curriculum, is logical and justified by reality. By the right guaranteed by the Constitution, schools and high schools are even obliged to propose, along with other optional subjects, Religion as a subject of study. As it is known, pupils are not enrolled against their will in Religion classes, they/their parents having to make a request official in this regard. In conclusion, Religion is an optional subject like any other and can be included among the subjects of the Baccalaureate exam, as it was in pre-communist Romania, as it is in many of the EU countries", transmitted by Banescu.

According to the spokesperson for the BOR, "it is obvious that the Religion subject intended for the Baccalaureate exam should mainly include those contents that illustrate the deep cultural dimension of Christianity, its history and Christian art, its role in the history of Romanian and European culture and civilization".

According to Edupedu.ro, thirteen representatives of the religious denominations recognized by the Romanian state requested, in a joint addressed to minister of Education Ligia Deca, that Religion be included among the choices for pupils, just like other subjects from the common core, as an exam sample for the new Baccalaureate proposed in the draft Education Law.

The representatives of the churches talk about the fact that Religion should not be discriminated as a school discipline, in relation to the others that can be chosen by pupils to take tests at the Baccalaureate.AGERPRES