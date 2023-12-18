 
     
Reorganisation of blood transfusion system is imperative (Health minister Rafila)

Alexandru Rafila

Health minister Alexandru Rafila called on Monday for the reorganisation of the national transfusion system by setting up regional centres.

"The reorganisation of the transfusion system is imperative. We must take the step towards molecular blood testing. (...) This is a reform. In Romania, there are 42 county transfusion centres, while in France, with a much larger population, there are 13 centres. There will be a regionalisation of the centres where the testing, processing and storage of blood and blood products will be carried out. There is no question of reducing activity," Rafila explained in Parliament on Monday.

