REPER Party proposes to PM-designate Ciolacu "the true priorities of Romania".

The REPER party recommends Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu to stop the "circus of the great division of offices" in the future government, which fuels people's distrust in politicians and to introduce in the public discourse "Romania's true priorities" instead of negotiating "on offices and sinecures."

"Mr. Marcel Ciolacu may have a talent for 'convincing', now and again, union leaders, but he has not convinced Romania of anything so far. European money is still unused or lost, the foreign debt is 50% of the GDP, prices are increasing, school toilets are still in the back of the yard, in the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] rural Romania, which even the Coalition has not pulled out of the mud, although the economy is growing. REPER has formally requested to participate in the consultations for the formation of the new government, in order to present the country's true priorities, but they have not shown any interest," co-chairperson of the REPER Party Ramona Strugariu stated, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Dragos Pislaru, the co-chairman of the REPER Party, argues that the PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) do not know how to negotiate for Romania, told Agerpres.

"Marcel Ciolacu says that Romania's place is in the EU and NATO no matter how much some people try to take Romania in another direction. What the Prime Minister-designate forgets to say is that in order to be relevant in the EU and NATO, one has to be competent. The PSD-PNL coalition does not know how to negotiate for Romania - as seen in the case of the Schengen failure - and doesn't manage to absorb European money and implement European projects through which Romania can be truly developed. Mr. Ciolacu, you lack this very component so that Romania's path be a safe one towards the EU and NATO. Otherwise, those others, i.e. AUR [the Alliance for the Union of Romanians], will take us out of the EU. You and I know that," Dragos Pislaru said.