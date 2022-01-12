Restaurants, cafes in Bucharest may operate at 30pct of maximum capacity

Under a decision adopted by the Bucharest Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU) on Wednesday, restaurants and cafes in the city are allowed to operate at up to 30% of their maximum capacity.

"Business operators carrying out food/alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage preparation, marketing or consumption, such as restaurants and cafes, may allow customers for indoor and outdoor dining up to 30% of their maximum capacity from 05:00hrs to 22:00hrs. Participation is permitted only to persons who are at least 10 days from being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 virus, or who can produce a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 not older than 72 hours or a certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection not older than 48 hours, or persons who are between the 15th and 180th day after confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection," according to the CMBSU decision.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest exceeded 3 cases per 1,000 population on Wednesday, which means the city goes back into the red scenario.

The rate in the city was 3.32 cases per 1,000 population, up from 2.97 the day before, according to the Public Health Directorate, Agerpres informs.