Retail trade turnover advance 0.5pct in H1 2020

Retail trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first six months of 2020 in Romania, in terms of turnover, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality by 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The unadjusted increase was a result of an increase in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 7.6%) and retail sale of non-food products (+ 0.3%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 10.8%.The retail trade turnover (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted for working days and seasonality, January 1 - June 30, 2020, as against the same period of 2019, posted an increase by 0.3% on increases in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 6.7%) and retail sale of non-food products (+ 0.5%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 9.9%.According to the INS, the June 2020 retail trade turnover (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles), unadjusted, increased overall by 9.1% on a monthly basis on raises in retail sale of motor fuels in specialised stores (+ 17.6%) and retail sale of non-food products (+ 14.6%). Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco fell by 0.5%.June 2020 retail trade turnover(except of motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted for working days and seasonality, increased overall by 6.3% on a monthly basis on increases in the retail sale of motor fuels in specialised stores (+ 16.4%), retail sale of non-food products (+ 8.1%) and retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 2.8%).June 2020 retail trade turnover (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles), unadjusted, increased overall by 2.9% year-over-year, on increases in retail sale of non-food products (+ 8.8%) and retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 3.6%). Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 8.8%.June 2020 retail trade turnover (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles), adjusted for working days and seasonality, increased overall by 0.9% year-over-year on increases in retail sale of non-food products (+ 6.4%) and retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 4.9%).Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 10.3%.