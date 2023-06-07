 
     
Right Force Party and USR deputies table simple motion called 'I dare to support education'

USR
Uniunea Salvati Romania sigla USR

Right Force Party and USR deputies table simple motion called 'I dare to support education'.

Deputies of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force Party submitted on Wednesday the simple motion called "I dare to support education."

The announcement has been made by non-affiliate deputy Alexandru Kocsis-Cristea in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.

"Because we are in an unprecedented situation in the pre-university education and because it is obvious that you do not want to do what needs to be done so that the teachers return to the classroom, the deputies of the Right Force Party and the USR deputies are filling a simple motion 'I dare to support education'."

