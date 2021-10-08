Rights granted to former Presidents, withdrawn if they were workers or collaborators of Securitate

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Friday, the law regarding the withdrawing of rights granted to former Romanian heads of state if they're proven to have been workers or collaborators of the communist-era secret police known as the Securitate, agerpres reports.

The normative act regards the amendment of article 1, paragraph (3) of Law no. 406/2001 regarding the granting of rights to persons who had the quality of Romanian head of state.

"The provisions of the current law will not benefit the persons whose quality as head of the Romanian state ceased following the committing of an offense for which he was convicted or following dismissal from his position through referendum, nor those which have been proven to have been a worker of the Securitate or collaborator of it," says the promulgated law.According to Law no. 406/2001, persons that had the quality of head of state of Romania benefit throughout their life from the following rights: a) free use of a protocol house, as a residence, which includes a space to be dedicated as a working cabinet, complete with one position for adviser and one for secretary; b) a monthly indemnity worth 75% of the indemnity granted to the sitting Romanian president; c) protection and security, as well as free use of an automobile, ensured permanently by the Security and Protection Service, according to regulations in force.