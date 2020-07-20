Rise of 50 pct in young people's interest in alternative IT education in the last three months (analysis)

The interest of young Romanians for alternative education has increased by 50% in the last three months, as they are interested in the ability to combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience, with a view to a possible professional reconversion in IT, centralized data published Monday by an independent educational unit show.

According to the specialized analysis conducted by Wantsome, future students can take into account that, during this period, knowledge of Python, Java / Spring, Manual Testing and Automated Testing, BA, Algorithms and Data Structures and UI / UX Design, as well as Introduction to Programming, .NET and Introduction to Linux is highly sought after in the IT industry.Currently, educational unit offers courses structured on four main categories, namely: specialization courses for IT employees, courses for professional retraining in IT, courses for students, training programs for companies or work teams, which can be customized depending on their specific needs.The main areas of activity include programming, QA (testing), operations (networks and infrastructure, DevOps), BA (business analysis) and UX / UI Design, structured on several levels of training, from beginner to advanced.The centralized data show that a hands-on approach is the most sought after feature of alternative education, and both employers and future employees are interested in the ability to combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience. In this sense, Wantsome places emphasis on strengthening skills, but also on professional reconversion in IT.Wantsome was founded in 2017, in Iasi, and in 2019 it opened headquarters in Bucharest. So far, the educational unit has had a total of 1,130 students (234 of them in 2020) and has in its portfolio 49 mentoring programs held by 36 experienced trainers, IT specialists from Iasi and Bucharest.