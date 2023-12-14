RO-ALERT messages for population near Romanian-Ukrainian border

The people who live in the northern area of Tulcea county and those in Galati, located in the immediate vicinity of the Romanian-Ukrainian border (eastern Romania), received, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, two RO-ALERT messages warning about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace, in the context of the war started by Russia against Ukraine.

The first warning message was sent by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) around 11:00 p.m., and the second at a distance of almost two hours, the last one being followed by the sound of an aircraft flying over the Romanian airspace very close to the ground.

According to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Delta, the two alerts informed the population about the fact that air attacks are taking place on Ukrainian territory, near the border with Romania.

The spokesperson of ISU Delta, Daniel Nastase, stated for AGERPRES that, following the two messages sent by IGSU, the dispatcher of the institution he represents did not receive any calls.

These are the first RO-ALERT messages sent to the population since the end of September until now, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

This year, on the territory of Tulcea county, remains from three drones used by Russia in the attacks against the Danube ports in Ukraine were identified. Fragments of two drones were identified in the area of the Plauru village, located on the bank of the Chilia branch of the Danube, and the remains of another device were found at a distance of about 15 kilometers from the Romanian-Ukrainian border, near the village of Nufaru.