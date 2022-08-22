Road traffic, blocked at Petea and Urziceni Border Crossing Points

Road traffic is blocked at the Petea and Urziceni Border Crossing Points, Satu Mare County, due to malfunctions in the Hungarian IT system, spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Iulia Stan informed on Monday evening.

"Today, starting at 6:10 p.m., at the Petea and Urziceni Border Crossing Points (PTF), Satu Mare County, traffic is blocked both on the way in and out of the country due to malfunctions in the information system of the Hungarian authorities. As a result, the Hungarian authorities do not allow people and means of transport to enter Hungary," said Iulia Stan.

According to the same source, once the situation is remedied, the management of the Sighetu Marmatiei Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police will order the legal measures within the competence of the institution in order to streamline traffic, Agerpres.