RoboFEST 2023 international robotics, industry 4.0 and AI competition kicks off in Bucharest

More than 230 teams and almost a thousand participants from 19 countries enrolled for RoboFEST 2023, the largest international robotics competition in Europe, organized by the National Science and Technology University Politehnica Bucharest over November 3 - 5.

As many as 650 robots will compete for the prizes on offer at this second edition of the competition, which hosts under its umbrella the ROBOCHALLENGE robotics contest for pupils, students and graduates, and the QUBE2SPACE nanosat event.

"What is the role of robotics in education or how can robots be used in patient diagnosis, treatment and care? How are robots revolutionizing industrial production or how can they be the solution to environmental problems? These are just some of the topics addressed at this year's edition of RoboFEST. In an era where robots have taken over crucial roles in production, transport and logistics, as well as agriculture, health care or education, these technologies transform the present into the future," the organizers said in a statement.

"RoboFEST is an event of special significance for our academic community. It's not just a robotics festival, but an opportunity to inspire generations of young people who are curious and eager to explore the technologies that will change for the better the world we know today. (...) Students and pupils prove to us, through their participation in RoboFEST, that physics, mathematics or computer science can give rise to great passions, and these, in turn, are transposed into innovative technologies. We want this year's demonstrations to captivate audiences of all ages. (...) Participation in RoboFEST is an exceptional educational experience, which prepares these young people for the challenges of the future, where innovation and technology will play a key role in transforming the world," Rector of the National Science and Technology University Politehnica Bucharest Mihnea Costoiu said as cited in the statement.

UBE2SPACE is organized by 2SPACE, the only student team in Romania that designs and flies rockets for international competitions.

Last year, 114 teams, 720 participants from 15 countries on five continents took on this challenge, and the event gathered no less than 25,000 visitors. 582 robots were presented, and 30 companies informed about remarkable innovations.