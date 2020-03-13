 
     
Romania: 64 cases of coronavirus confirmed countrywide

coronavirus test sange

The Strategic Communication Group announced on Friday morning, that 5 more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Bucharest, raising the number at the national level to 64.

The persons are all contacts of those previously tested positive, namely a 39 year-old-man, contact of the person who traveled to Germany, another man aged 53, contact (office colleague) of a member of the family of the patient who was admitted to Gerota Hospital. The following cases are a woman aged 48 and one aged 22, family members of the 53 year-old-man, and one man aged 23, contact of the family of said male.

AGERPRES

 

