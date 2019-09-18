Romania and Poland will collaborate in digital domain and cybercrime prevention

Romania and Poland have signed, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, a Memorandum of understanding in the digital domain, the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI) announced in a press release remitted to AGERPRES.

"We will act in the line of common and convergent interests in the realm of positioning in relevant European, regional and international cooperation formats, from the perspective of implementing 5G technologies and financing digitalization programs. I emphasize especially our common approach in consolidating the strategic partnership with the United States of America, being the first states which have signed, in 2019, a Memorandum of understanding dedicated to secure and trustworthy 5G networks, which will allow us the implementation of resilient communications infrastructures. Our countries have developed dedicated 5G strategies and have a positive perspective on the potential impact of the 5th generation communications on our economies and our societies," stated Alexandru Petrescu, the Minister of Communications.

According to MCSI, the document was signed by the Romanian Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the Minister of Digital Affairs in Poland, Marek Zagorski.

The two states propose, thus, to consolidate collaboration in the realm of public policies and the framework of regulation in the IT&C sector, to continue the exchange of information and good practices in the field of electronic services (e-Health, e-Education, e-Culture) and to intensify efforts to collaborate in the realm of prevention and combating cybercrime.

Furthermore, the authorities of Romania and Poland committed to actively involve in developing the interoperability of new and emerging technologies, open data and the capitalization of information in the public sector, the quoted source mentions.