Romania asks EC for additional funds to manage price increases affecting infrastructure projects

Romania is asking the European Commission for additional funding to manage price increases that could affect infrastructure projects, Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"In a joint effort with eight other Member States (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia), we signed a Declaration today on actions at the European level to complete infrastructure investment. We thus want to have additional funding granted to avoid failing to meet the targets set in the signed contracts and the termination of agreements due to rising prices for construction materials. More precisely, we want to support the European Commission through the extention of the eligibility period for the cohesion funds by 2024, based on the model of funds managed by the DG MOVE," he noted.

The requested extension aims at the overall goal of completing the TEN-T network on time and maintaining European funding for projects contracted for implementation or planned.

"Thus, we avoid a blockage of large infrastructure projects in the European Union due to rising prices for construction materials or the lack/delay of their supply," he added.

AGERPRES/