Romania becoming more sought out by tourists (Travelminit)

Romanians have chosen in the last two years to travel around the country because of the pandemic and movement restrictions and to rediscover destinations that are worth being visited, such as natural reservations hidden in the counties of Cluj and Alba or picturesque villages in the Banat area and in the counties of Harghita and Covasna, says Rita Szilveszter, online marketing expert for Travelminit.

The online hotel platform proposes during the weekend of May 1 a few atypical places in Romania that are worth being seen.

- An adventure in Gradina Zmeilor, a natural reservation, approximately 70 kilometers away from the city of central-western Cluj-Napoca, also known as "Romania's Meteora", due to the atypical geological formations from around, Agerpres.ro informs.

- The Red Ravine / Rapa Rosie in the county of central Alba, a geological reservation of national interest, which is distinguished from its countless columns and pyramids of various colors, a truly unique landscape in Romania, which is only 6 kilometers away from the city of Sebes.

- The village of Charlottenburg (or Sarlota), which is an hour away from western Timisoara. This is atypical through its circular arrangement, all houses being placed in a circle. Its shape was strategically thought out, so that it would prevent wild animals from entering the village and cause damage. Charlottenburg was founded by immigrants that arrived in the Banat area from Italy and Germany, and is currently a historical monument.

- Eibenthal, located two steps away from the Danube, in the village of Dubova in southwestern Mehedinti. There is also a community of Czechs who brought their traditions in the area, so that the tourist will not only enjoy a fairy-tale vacation in the Danube Gorge, but also one of the most beautiful areas in the country, as well as a special cultural experience.

- A circuit in the 5 villages in the Bunesti parish, central Brasov county: Bunesti, Crit, Mesendorf, Roades and Viscri, where there are also medieval fortifications that are part of the national heritage, traditions and customs kept for hundreds of years, as well as the famous house owned by Prince Charles in Viscri.

- The county of central Harghita with unique hiking trails (Cheile Varghisului, Via Ferrata), off-road tracks and hikes in a few absolutely spectacular areas (Tinovul Mohos, Lacul Rosu, Lacul Sfanta Ana), along with the central county of Covasna, also known as the Land of Mansions, due to its many castles and mansions (Kalnoky, Benke), extremely well preserved. The area offers wellness options, due to the thermal springs in the area, between the resorts of Homorod Baths, Tusnad Baths, Borsec, Corund, Toplita.

