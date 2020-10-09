Romania, defeated by Iceland 2-1, misses out EURO 2020 qualification

The Romanian national football team's coach Mirel Radoi, said in the press conference after the defeat with Iceland on Thursday evening that the result is a fair one and that the first representative did not deserve to play the final of the EURO 2020 play-off in particular after the game they played in the first round, according to Agerpres.

Romania's national football team missed out on qualification for EURO 2020 after being defeated by Iceland 2-1 (2-0) on Thursday night in the semi-finals of the EURO 2020 play-off at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Reykjavik.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (16, 34) scored both goals for the Nordics, while for the tricolours scored Alexandru Maxim (63 - penalty).