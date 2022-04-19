 
     
Romania, EU country with lowest dependence on natural gas imports

The European Union's dependence on natural gas imports fell slightly in 2021 to 83% from 84% in 2020, but Romania is the country with the lowest dependence on natural gas imports (24%), according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

Other countries with a low dependence on natural gas imports are: Denmark (26%) and the Netherlands (33%), according to agerpres.ro.

On the other hand, the member states with the highest dependence on natural gas imports are: Malta (104%), Sweden (102%) and Spain (101%).

Compared to the 2020 situation, the largest increases in dependence on natural gas imports were recorded in Malta (from 96% in 2020 to 104% in 2021, an increase of eight percentage points), Ireland (from 64% up to 71%, an increase of seven percentage points) and Romania (from 17% in 2020 to 24% in 2021, an increase of seven percentage points).

The largest year-on-year decreases were recorded in Latvia (from 121% to 61%, a decrease of 59 percentage points), Austria (from 73% to 51%, a decrease of 22 percentage points) and Slovakia (from 88% to 69%, a decrease of 20 percentage points).

