Romania expecting 1,249,560 doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that 1,249,560 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the country November 10-11.

According to CNCAV, the vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj and Timisoara.

Shipment to storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land.

The vaccination continues both in the centres in Bucharest and in the country, with the doses being distributed as follows:

- Bucharest National Storage Centre: 649,350 doses;

- Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 64,350 doses;

- Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 35,100 doses

- Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 239,850 doses;

- Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 58,500 doses;

- Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 70,200 doses

- Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 132,210 doses.

To date, Romania has received 14,733,089 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 10,019,223 have already been used to immunise the population, Agerpres informs.