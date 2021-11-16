Romania expecting over 4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in November

Romania will receive another 2,000,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this month, bringing the November total to 4,001,400 doses, senior healthcare official Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday.

"The November delivery schedule for the BioNTech-Pfizer doses: partially delivered, while another 2,000,000 doses will be delivered, 1,000,000 doses each week, bringing the month total to 4,001,400. Delivery of the Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are suspended for November, precisely to have efficient stockpile management. As I have said, there is a stockpile of the Moderna vaccine for the time being. As far as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is concerned, its delivery will continue this month, to 969,600 doses throughout November," Baciu told a news conference on Tuesday at the Government House.

He added that as of November 15, Romania received a total of 26,585,599 doses of vaccines: 16,865,699, Pfizer-BioNTech doses; 3,182,400 Moderna doses; 3,374,000 AstraZeneca doses, and 3,163,500 Johnson&Johnson doses.He said that as of November 16, 10:00hrs, EET, 8,493,540 European COVID-19 digital certificates were issued in Romania."The proportion continues as in the previous weeks, with 92% of the certificates issued attesting to the vaccination," Baciu said.