Romania facing vulnerable situation in terms of medicine availability

Romania is facing one of the most serious situations in the European Union in terms of local production of medicines, after 15 sites manufacturing active substances were closed "without an analysis of the effects," says the Employers' Association of Industrial Producers of Medicines in Romania (PRIMER) in a press release issued on Tuesday.

"In order to be able to reintroduce the production of active medicinal substances in Romania, the Ministry of Health should get in touch with the major producers in India, a country that supplies 40% of the world's chemical substances needed in the pharmaceutical industry," according to PRIMER.

In the past, the employers' representatives add, Romania was one of the largest producers of active substances in Europe, with more than 15 production sites, located in Bucharest, Pitesti, Ploiesti, Ramnicu Valcea, Onesti, Codlea, Tarnaveni, Targu Mures, Cluj-Napoca, Baia Mare, Iasi.

"Until 1995, our country produced not only chemicals, raw materials and materials for the pharmaceutical industry, but also the active ingredients needed to produce medicines. These were exported to more than 50 countries, which also contributed significantly to Romania's economy. These plants were totally or partially closed under the pretext of environmental conditions or quality standards, so that today, in a period of crisis in the availability of medicines, all the chemical substances used in the country's drug manufacturers must be imported, contributing to the drug supply syncopes that Romanian patients deplore," the press release reads.

PRIMER maintains that Romania does not even produce anymore boxes, aluminium foil and glass or plastic containers used in the production of medicines. To relaunch the production of raw materials in the pharmaceutical sector, an exchange of experience with the relevant major manufacturers in India is necessary.