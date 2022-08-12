Romania fires 178 anti-hail rockets in one week to protect agricultural crops

As many as 178 anti-hail rockets were fired in Romania August 5- 11, 2022, from five firing locations of the hail combat facilities in the counties of Prahova, Vrancea, Olt, Timis and Mures to protect two million hectares of agricultural crops.

"Between August 5 - 11, 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, within the National Anti-Hail and Precipitation Increase System (SNACP), carried out 12 active interventions in the atmosphere to combat 29 convection cells - hail producing cloud formations. As many as 178 anti-hail rockets were fired from the firing location of the hail combat facilities in the counties of Prahova, Vrancea, Olt, Timis and Mures, to protect about 2 million ha of agricultural crops, as well as the local communities in the areas of response. No hail fell in the areas protected by the system's infrastructure," the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) reported on Friday.

Since the beginning of this season, between April 15 and August 11, 2022, a total of 89 active interventions in the atmosphere were conducted from the firing locations of the hail combat facilities within SNACP to combat 526 convection cells, using a total of 3,301 anti-hail rockets, Agerpres.

According to the data released by MADR on Friday, the total area affected by the drought increased to 337,267 hectares in 33 counties.

The counties that reported crops affected by the drought are Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovi?a, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Neamt , Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea and Vrancea.