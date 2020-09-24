Romania: Giorgiana Hosu resigns as head of DIICOT

Giorghiana Hosu has resigned as chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, the Ministry of Justice informed on Thursday evening.
AGERPRES .
