Romania: Giorgiana Hosu resigns as head of DIICOT

giorgiana hosu

Giorghiana Hosu has resigned as chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, the Ministry of Justice informed on Thursday evening.

AGERPRES .

